Lee College will host a free vaccine clinic with Harris County Public Health from 8 a.m. to noon today at 909 Decker Drive. Proof of citizenship, residence or insurance is not required.
Minors 12 years and above can get the vaccine at this event. However, minors under 18 must have a completed and signed parental consent form to participate. If possible, individuals should register online, but walk-ins are welcome and no one will be turned away. Register for a specific time by calling HCPH at 832-927-8787, or online at https://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/.
