Attorney, Turner's family rally for justice on anniversary of fatal shooting

Attorney Benjamin Crump talks to the crowd during a “Justice for Pamela Turner” rally on the two-year-anniversary of Turner’s death Thursday in Baytown. Turner was fatally shot in 2019 by a police officer after a struggle over his stun gun.
Attorney Benjamin Crump was joined in Baytown Thursday by a long list of speakers protesting the shooting of Black people — especially Black women — by police officers. The group gathered near the apartment complex where Baytown resident Pamela Turner was fatally shot by a Baytown police officer two years ago.
Crump invoked Turner’s name April 20, the day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. He vowed then to bring renewed attention to the legal fight in her slaying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.