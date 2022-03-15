A 12-year-old Franklin girl who was reported missing, resulting in an Amber Alert being issued, was found safe in Baytown over the weekend, law enforcement officials stated.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday when Addison Alvarez, 12, from Franklin, Texas, a town located about 40 miles north of College Station, was reported missing Friday. The girl was said to have last seen Friday around 11 p.m. She was found in Baytown, 150-miles away from where she was last seen, around 3 p.m. Saturday. The Amber Alert was subsequently canceled after the girl was found.
