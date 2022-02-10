Chambers County Commissioners Court has voted to increase the value of property tax exemption provided to senior citizens, effectively lowering the total amount that these residents pay each year.
The initiative, spearheaded by Chambers County residents and presented to Court by Commissioners Billy Combs and Tommy Hammond, increases the taxation threshold from the current rate of 20 percent plus $60,000. The 20 percent rate discount rate is set by the state and cannot be adjusted, so Commissioners Court elected to increase the reduction set by the county to $200,000.
