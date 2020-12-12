The Mont Belvieu community and Barbers Hill school district are reeling from a fatal accident that claimed the life of a young student Thursday morning.
The accident took place on an Interstate 10 service road traveling westbound just west of Highway 565, where construction is taking place. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said two students, a 16-year-old male and an 11-year-old were in the vehicle traveling to school when the accident took place. A preliminary investigation, which is being conducted by the Department of Public Safety, indicates the driver ran off the road, attempted to correct and came back on the roadway.
