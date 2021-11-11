Assistant Police Chief Mike Holden received the Public Safety Award of Excellence for Baytown police officers from the Baytown Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. For Baytown firefighters, the award went to Firefighter Chloe Matula; for Harris County Precinct 3 constables it went to Capt. Courtney Armstead.
Holden has been with the department since 1992 and worked his way up through the ranks. For much of this year he served as interim chief following the retirement of longtime Chief Keith Dougherty, until the hiring of John Stringer as new chief.
