Cole Thomas Westmoreland and his mother Hannah are the first patients to occupy a room in the new space.
Ryan and Hannah Westmoreland of Mont Belvieu welcomed little Cole to the world early Monday morning. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces. Cole will have a lot to keep him busy, he has two older brothers waiting for him at home.
Cole Thomas Westmoreland and his mother Hannah are the first patients to occupy a room in the new space.
Ryan and Hannah Westmoreland of Mont Belvieu welcomed little Cole to the world early Monday morning. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces. Cole will have a lot to keep him busy, he has two older brothers waiting for him at home.
Cole Thomas Westmoreland and his mother Hannah are the first patients to occupy a room in the new space.
Ryan and Hannah Westmoreland of Mont Belvieu welcomed little Cole to the world early Monday morning. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces. Cole will have a lot to keep him busy, he has two older brothers waiting for him at home.
Cole Thomas Westmoreland and his mother Hannah are the first patients to occupy a room in the new space.
Ryan and Hannah Westmoreland of Mont Belvieu welcomed little Cole to the world early Monday morning. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces. Cole will have a lot to keep him busy, he has two older brothers waiting for him at home.
Houston Methodist Baytown officially opens a new five-story building to patients today. The new state-of-the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services.
“This is an exciting time for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, our staff, physicians and the community,” said Chief Executive Office David Bernard. “I am proud to expand the hospital and our services so that we can better serve the community that has supported us for nearly 75 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.