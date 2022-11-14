Houston Methodist Baytown officially opens a new five-story building to patients today. The new state-of-the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. 

“This is an exciting time for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, our staff, physicians and the community,” said Chief Executive Office David Bernard. “I am proud to expand the hospital and our services so that we can better serve the community that has supported us for nearly 75 years.” 

