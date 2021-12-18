Alionuska Perez, left, and her son, Jencarlos Millan, were this year’s recipients of the 23rd Annual Bates Collision Centers Responsible Parenting Award and Benevolence Program. They choose a parent involved with the Harris County Department of Education Head Start Program that is trying to be responsible but is in need of reliable transportation. They received a refurbished 2013 Mazda3 full of gifts. Brice Fuselier donated insurance for Perez and Armando Rodriguez served as the HCDE coordinator. See related story. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
