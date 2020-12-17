The Baytown Mayor and Council Jingle Bike Ride is now set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, starting at W. Pearce St. This is on the backside of Town Square, 213 W. Texas Avenue. The ride will end at the same location.
The ride was initially supposed to take place Dec. 11, but rain forced it to be canceled. The ride is followed by Christmas Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. The movies being shown are a Mickey Mouse short film and “Frozen 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.