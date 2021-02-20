A fire that destroyed eight apartment units in the 800 block of Hunt Road Monday night was caused by an overloaded fireplace, according to Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman Casey Cook.
Fighting the fire was complicated by the lack of running water due to the onset of a winter storm and freezing temperatures. The issue required assistance from several neighboring fire departments to shuttle water to the scene of the blaze.
