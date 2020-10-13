Closures announced for Baytown in the Grand Parkway project have been announced for the upcoming week.
Tuesday, Fisher Road will be closed between State Highway 99 eastbound and westbound travel lanes from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be three closures through Saturday. The left lane closure on State Highway 99 eastbound and westbound east and west of Fisher Road will be 24 hours a day. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the right shoulder closure on State Highway 99 eastbound east of Fisher Road. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a right shoulder closure on State Highway 99 southbound just south of FM 565.
