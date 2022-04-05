Baytown firefighters home from battling wildfires

Baytown firefighters who joined the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team 122 came home Friday after fighting blazes in Medina County, otherwise known as the Das Goat Fire. They had been traveling around the state for the past few weeks, battling blazes in other parts of Texas. (BFD photo)
After being deployed to different parts of Texas to fight wildfires, Baytown Fire Department members have come home.
Some Baytown firefighters were sent to be a part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team 122. They had been sent to help contain wildfires in Medina County, otherwise known as the Das Goat Fire. The fires affected about 1,000 acres of land. Gov. Greg Abbott declared the county a disaster area along with 15 other Texas counties.
