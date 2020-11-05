Heather Barrett was elected to Position 5 of the Crosby Independent School District board with 57% of the vote. David Givans received 28% of the vote and Sharon Mayes received 15%.
The other two positions up for election were unopposed with Christina Castillo in Position 4 and Jennifer Roach in Position 7.
