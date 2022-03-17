The Baytown Habitat for Humanity Tree Sale will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 W. Baker Road. The organization’s fundraiser will also take place on March 25 at the same time and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 26.
Oak, Shrubs and other hardwoods will be available. All trees are $10 and will be available while supplies last. Pre-sales offered with payment in full.
