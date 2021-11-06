Clifford Hatch, park superintendent and assistant parks and recreation director for the City of Baytown, was named interim parks and recreation during while the city seeks a replacement for longtime director Scott Johnson.
Johnson, who held the position since 2000, retired at the end of October. Hatch has worked for the department for 12 years.
