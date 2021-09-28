Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed for three-and-a-half hours late Friday night and early Saturday morning as police investigated the shooting of two teenagers in separate vehicles about 11:37 p.m. Friday.
One of the victims, an 18-year-old man who is in stable condition in a Houston hospital after being shot in the head, was driving a pickup truck eastbound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.