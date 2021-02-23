Dr Lynda Villaneuva will speak at noon at the Baytown Virtual Meeting of the Great Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce today regarding a year into the job. Lynda Villanueva, Ph.D., is the tenth president of Lee College. Since her tenure began in January 2020, Lee College has been presented many challenges including the COVID Pandemic and the need to teach virtually. Hear how the college adapted to the changing environment as well as its new Achieving the Dream initiative.
Achieving the Dream now leads the most comprehensive non-governmental reform movement for student success in higher education history. As an AtD institution, Lee College focuses on closing achievement gaps and accelerating success among diverse student populations, low-income students and students of color.
