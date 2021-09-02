The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe to have been involved in a series of thefts and burglaries in the west Chambers County and Mont Belvieu areas.
Investigators obtained a security photo of a suspect after they obtained information Aug. 24 about the vehicle suspected of being involved in the crimes.
