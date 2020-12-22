Longtime Lee College supporters and alumni, Bennie and David Kadjar gifted $20,000 in endowed scholarships to the Lee College Foundation. From left are Gilbert Santana, Foundation Vice Chair; Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College President; David Kadjar; Bennie Kadjar; Stephen DonCarlos, Foundation Chair; Kerri Hurlbut, Donor and Scholarship Coordinator.
Many Lee College students will achieve their lifelong dream of higher education without debt thanks to the generosity of longtime Lee College supporters, Bennie and David Kadjar. The couple gifted the Lee College Foundation with $20,000 in endowed scholarships including one tuition scholarship and two textbook scholarships.
“Lee College is extremely grateful to have the dedicated support of people like Bennie and David Kadjar who share our passion for education and our desire to make college more accessible to everyone,” said Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva. “It is evident the Kadjars give from their hearts, and this generous gift to the Lee College Foundation will make a lasting and meaningful impact on students and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.