John’s Hoops for Heritage has once again collected and donated around 350 basketballs. They presented the basketballs to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters in Pasadena. This marks the eighth year in a row the organization has donated the basketballs. Picture are, from left, ExxonMobil Baytown Complex Fire Chief Josh Lucas, Cindy Y. Arredondo with Bridge Over Troubled Waters in Pasadena, Madison Crianza, Anthony Crianza III, Raelynn Crianza, Johnna Crianza, ExxonMobil Complex Fire Department Rescue Captain Steve Carroll, Captain of Team 11 at the ExxonMobil Complex Fire Department Larry Martinez, Anthony Crianza, Jr., and Tammie Nielsen, Bridge over Troubled Waters communications director.
For the eighth year in a row, John’s Hoops for Heritage has come through, collecting hundreds of basketballs to be donated to needy children.
Every year since 2015, the organization has provided basketballs to kids around Christmastime. This year, they were able to collect about 350 basketballs, which were taken to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters shelter in Pasadena. There are about 50 children at the shelter at any given time.
