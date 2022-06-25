Grand Parkway view

Chambers County-based photographer Chris Cody took this time-lapse photo from the new Grand Parkway overpass. The camera took this picture for 30 seconds through a tiny opening to filter out light with a screw on filter that filters out light but not color. Traffic that passed below the overpass during that 30 seconds created the red (car taillights) and yellow (car headlight lights) light trails.
