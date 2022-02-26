Council signed off on a contract with CP&Y Inc. to improve five intersections on I-10 for $364,946.
The scope of the work will include preliminary and final design engineering, survey, geotechnical and environmental services, bid and construction administration services. The intersections are at Thompson Road, John Martin Road, Garth Road, North Main Street, and Sjolander Road. U-turns will be added, and workers will adjust the geometry of the approach lanes. They will also upgrade the traffic signals for timing.
