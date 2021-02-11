Bay Area Homeless Services is still serving clients and going strong in spite of the challenges of the last year, Jim Wadzinski told Baytown Rotary Club members in a virtual meeting Wednesday.
Despite reduced capacity from the county’s COVID-19 safety restrictions and reduced financial support during the year, the shelter remains fully staffed and residents are still being assisted about how to connect to jobs, resources and education.
