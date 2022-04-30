The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information about the Dec. 12 murder of Disha Allen at a memorial gathering near Baytown. Speaking at a press conference Friday were, from left, lead investigator Alfred Vera, Houston Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services Andy Conn and Allen’s mother, Leanna Goudeau.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Crime Stoppers renewed their call for information leading to the arrest of the person or person responsible for the Dec. 12 murder of Disha Allen in the 1400 block of North Market Loop Road.
Allen was attending a balloon release in memory of Jamal Narcisse, who had been murdered in Baytown nine days earlier.
