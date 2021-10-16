The suspect in a brutal murder in Oak Island Sept. 28 remains in Chambers County Jail with bond set at $2 million.
Juan Carlos Vasquez, who has not yet been indicted, faces a murder charge in the death of 57-year-old Michael Counce of Sherman.
