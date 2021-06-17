Brantley Frederick is among the 100 athletes competing with the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department Youth Summer Track Program. Baytown will host its own meet June 24 at Robert E. Lee High School, starting at 6 p.m.
Brantley Frederick is among the 100 athletes competing with the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department Youth Summer Track Program. Baytown will host its own meet June 24 at Robert E. Lee High School, starting at 6 p.m.
The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department Youth Summer Track Program is back in full swing. The program currently has 96 athletes registered, ranging from ages of 5-18.
The Youth Summer Track program runs through the Texas amateur Athletic Federation Region 1. The Baytown program competes with other locations such as La Porte, Pasadena, Deer Park, Dickinson, Galena Park, Texas City and Galveston. Meets run throughout the month of July. Runners that place in regionals in July, will then advance to the state track meet in Chorpus Christi July 29 to 31. Baytown Summer Track will host their own meet June 24 at Lee High School starting at 6 p.m.
