Blair Waites, Intermediate EMT with Chambers County EMS, pre-screens vaccine recipients. On Saturday, Chambers County Public Health coordinated the administration of 340 COVID-19 vaccines in their first drive through point of distribution since being designated as a COVID-19 Vaccine Hub by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Shalanda Skinner-Cooper, RN BSN, with Chambers County Public Health, loads vaccine doses.
The first round of generally available vaccinations in Chambers County—for people in the Priority 1B group—were all reserved in just over seven minutes one registration opened, Public Information Officer Samantha Humphrey said.
There were 340 doses available for the first round—with other doses reserved for other events.
