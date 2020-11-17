Improving Together and Big Time Fireworks have teamed up with Partners in Primary Care to contribute a total of $4,000 for the Second Annual Doing it BigTime Turkey Drive. Pictured from left, Councilman Charles Johnson, CIS Executive Director Christopher Crease, Big Time Firework owners Shander Wooley and Deaundre Wooley, Judge Lucia Bates, Partners in Primary Care representative Cassy Nordness and Dr. Terry Newman, HEB’s Kim Kelly and Unit Director Gary Schmalfeldt.
Improving Together and Big Time Fireworks have teamed up with Partners in Primary Care to contribute a total of $4,000 that will go toward purchasing turkeys and full meals to feed people in need for the Second Annual Doing it BigTime Turkey Drive.
Baytown Councilman Charles Johnson spearheads Improving Together while Shander Wooley and Deaundre Wooley own BigTime Fireworks. They began the effort last year and were joined by Partners in Primary Care with a senior focus, which offered to match the donated funds with HEB joining as a partner in the venture.
