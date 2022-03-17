Central Church of Christ at 1004 Market St. will host a drive-thru prayer event on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Church members urge folks to come out and receive a personalized prayer for you and your loved ones. Church members encourage you to invite your neighbors and friends to follow you and receive their prayers from our brothers also. Church members hope a robust turnout will lead to our congregation repeating this event on a regularly scheduled basis.
