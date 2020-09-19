The Baytown Parks and Recreation board has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Parade, Grito Fest and the Nurture Nature Fest due to COVID-19. The Christmas Parade is usually held on Texas Avenue with dancers, food and Santa Claus. However, the Christmas tree lighting will go on but is being held in a virtual format.
City council had budgeted $58,000 for the annual Grito Fest, an event highlighting Hispanic culture with music, food, and the famous Grito yell.
