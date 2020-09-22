COVID-19 caused Baytown’s waterpark attendance to lower tremendously, according to Aquatics Superintendent Jenna Stevenson.
Giving a report on both Pirates Bay and Calypso Cove, Stevenson said Pirates Bay, was only opened from June 13 through 24 but had to be closed for two days and two partial days for the weather during that period, meaning 8,807 people came through the popular park.
