After closing out the Lifeline System of Baytown, the group’s board presented five organizations with a check for $20,000. Front row, from left: Janice Hudman, Terry Presley, Helen Gerlich, Gladys Pryor (Love Network of Baytown executive director), Louise King. Back row: Pam Shirley, Kay Fregia, Jeannine Harris, Barbara Carpenter, Neva White.
Board donates $20,000 to five non-profits to cap four-decades of service
When the Pilot Clubs of Baytown brought the Lifeline system to the community 39 years ago, the idea of wearing a pendant that could summon medical aid any time of the day or night was a revolutionary concept. Now, with similar services available from several providers, the clubs have ended their program with the remaining funds providing a lifeline of another sort to several area charities.
