Barbers Hill High School’s Cynthia LeCompte, 5, and Jo Trevino, 3, battle Sterling High School’s Arcean Burris for a rebound during the Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoff game. Barbers Hill won 53-42. See story on the Baytown Sun website sports page. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
