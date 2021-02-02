With Assistant Police Chief Mike Holden taking the reins as interim police chief of the Baytown Police Department Monday, three other members of the command staff were named to new roles on an interim basis as well.
Lt. Eric Freed will serve as interim assistant police chief. BPD has three assistant chiefs, and Holden’s reassignment left one of those positions vacant.
