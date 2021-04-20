The newly formed Baytown Chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a public forum April 20 to discuss bills in the Texas Legislature that address voter issues and election law. The event will be hosted on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Guest speakers will be Janet Imhoff, Vice President of Advocacy for the League of Women Voters Texas, and Cinde Weatherby, Chair for Voting & Elections Issues for the League of Women Voters Texas.
