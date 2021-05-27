The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department hosted the first ever Baytown Volleyball League Championships at Roseland Park with nine teams competing in a single elimination playoff; 1st place was the Mixed Fits and in a close 2nd was the CB Spikers.
“This volleyball league really started as a simple vision and has now become something greater,” says Lauren Siple, the Athletic Program Coordinator of Baytown Parks and Recreation. “Our communi-ty has come together and really shown a true love and passion for the game of volleyball through this league. Seeing sand volleyball come to life in Baytown has been very exciting. As we continue to make improvements to our courts and our league, we can’t wait to watch them grow and become even more successful in the future. Our first league consisted of coed, 5v5, but after seeking more interest from our community and players, we will transition into 6v6 for the coming league.”
