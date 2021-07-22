The Historical Arts, Culture, and Entertainment District of Baytown presents Jazz & Poetry Showdown Music Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 24 at Baytown Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave.
The Jazz & Poetry will showcase a variety of local talents and will have an open mic session for anyone that wants to showcase their talents. Local vendors and food vendors will be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.