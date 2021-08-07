Lee College is gearing up for the upcoming semester by offering additional opportunities for students to register on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Rundell Hall on the main campus in Baytown.
These events are designed to help students quickly and efficiently complete all the necessary steps to apply and enroll in one day. Experienced representatives will be on hand to help students with everything they need for Fall 2021 including admissions, advising, financial aid, tuition payments and career services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.