At the City of Mont Belvieu City Council meeting August 22, 2022, a public hearing on tax rate and tax revenue increase was open to citizen comments. Danny Campbell, Mont Belvieu resident, requested that the verbiage used to describe the tax rate changes be revised so that citizens may better understand. The tax rate is decreasing from .45 to .44 per $100 of value, but the tax revenue is increasing from $19 million to $23 million. Campbell said, “I suggest that council add an explanation so that those who are trying to understand what the city is doing can understand that there is a tax decrease and a revenue increase.” Council responded that the state legislature will not allow a change in verbiage. Campbell then offered a solution that the city use their website to post an informal explanation.
The revenue increase is due to appraisals. City Council does not have a voice in appraisals. Council suggested that every citizen contact their representatives in Austin regarding appraisals. According to several council members, the local appraisal district does not have control over the increase in appraisals but is directed by the state.
