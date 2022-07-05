Crosby Fair & Rodeo donates $90K to Houston Methodist Baytown

The Crosby Fair & Rodeo’s Crosby Bras for the Cause Committee presented a check for $90,000 to support Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital’s Pink Heals Fund and Bras for the Cause Breast Care Fund. From left are Director of Oncology Services & Breast Care Center, Nancy Thompson; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shawn Tittle; Chief Nursing Officer, Becky Chalupa; Chief Executive Officer David Bernard. (Photo by Stacy Binford)
The Crosby Fair & Rodeo’s Crosby Bras for the Cause Committee continued its strong community-wide support of breast cancer prevention, patient support programs at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital by presenting a check for $90,000 to support the hospital’s Pink Heals Fund and Bras for the Cause Breast Care Fund.
The money was derived from the committee’s Bras for the Cause fundraiser. This was the 10th anniversary of the event, which has given over $1 million over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.