Two men remain in the Harris County Jail on charges of murdering 55-year-old Roxann Inniss in the 3100 block of Ohio Street March 8.
Damere Ferguson, 18, who was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, after the crime is being held without bond in connection with an unrelated charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from summer, 2021. That bond was revoked after the new charges related to the murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.