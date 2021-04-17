Caylin Wilkerson, daughter of Baytown Police Officer Jarrett Wilkerson, shows off one of the door prizes she won at the Coffee with a Cop event Friday at the Baytown Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit on West Defee Avenue. About 30 to 35 people attended the gathering, the first in three months due to COVID-19. Coffee with a Cop is a monthly event that gives residents the opportunity to visit informally with police officers. Also pictured is Sandy Wilkerson, Caylin’s grandmother. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
