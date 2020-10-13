The Baytown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Latorya Jackson, 29. She was last seen Sept. 30 at 1601 Garth Road.
Jackson, is 5’8, 190 with brown eyes and black hair with a medium complexion, suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white and blue pajamas and black shoes.
