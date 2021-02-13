As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to a longtime resident of McNair who, if God is willing, will be 100 years old on March 26, 2021. This is hard for me and many others to believe, because Ms. Lena Marie Lavigne Carrier looks much younger and gets around much better than many of us who are much younger.
Ms. Lena was born March 26, 1921 in Palmetto, Louisiana to the proud parents of Willie Lavigne of Opelousas, Louisiana and Onesia Labrie of Palmetto, Louisiana. Ms. Lena family moved from Palmetto, because of the great flood which happened some 94 years ago. She was about 6 or 7 years old during the time of the flood in Opelousas in 1927. She had a brief separation from her family and was quarantined due to a measles outbreak. During that time, they lived in what was called a tent city. Soon afterward, her family leased a house in Blue Heaven until their house was built in Opelousas.
