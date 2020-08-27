The Chambers County Commissioners Court has set a time and date for a hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
The $57.4 million proposed budget is set for 9:30 a.m., Sept. 8 in Commissioners Court, 404 Washington Avenue, Anahuac. Until further notice, the county’s courtroom is limited to authorized personnel. The public can view Commissioners Court meetings on YouTube at www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/cclive. Anyone that wants to make a public comment can fill a form by visiting https://www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/comm_crt_agendas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.