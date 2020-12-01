Lee College will honor May and December graduates with a “Drive of Honor.” A car parade to honor Lee College graduates is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin on Martin Luther King Drive, continue onto Gentry Drive, and end on Lee Drive.
Members of the community are encouraged to join the celebration as faculty, staff, administrators, and supporters line the streets to congratulate graduates. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and masks are required for all participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.