A 59-year-old woman died in a house fire about 6:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Glen Haven Drive, according to information provided by the Baytown Fire Department.
Several fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the blaze.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 12:15 am
