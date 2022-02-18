A Harris County Criminal Court jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of former Baytown police officer Nathaniel Brown, who was facing a misdemeanor charge of assault with bodily injury for actions during an arrest in June, 2020.
The trial is set to start over Tuesday with the selection of a new jury.
