Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the City of Mont Belvieu, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission, which for 50 years has helped to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production.
“Congratulations to Mayor Nick Dixon and the city leadership who made Mont Belvieu a Film Friendly city,” said Senator Brandon Creighton. “The community is ready to get to work and eager to support projects of all sizes. Filmmakers, producers, and vendors will soon see what a great place Mont Belvieu is to do business.”
