Bond was set at a total of $115,000 for Inifree Swinton, a Baytown man accused of murdering Jah-keese Chambliss, also of Baytown, on March 20. Swinton is also accused of aggravated assault for shooting Chambliss’ brother, Terrence Johnson.
A Houston judge on Thursday set the bail amounts at $75,000 for the murder charge and $40,000 for the assault charge. The District Attorney’s Office had asked for bail to be set at $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.
